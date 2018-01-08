Business confidence in Scotland 'among lowest in UK'

Report found uncertainty in the economy was the single greatest risk.

Bank survey: Uncertainty in the economy. © STV

Business confidence in Scotland is among the lowest in the UK, a new survey has found.

The Bank of Scotland's Business In Britain report, which looks at expected sales, orders and profits over the next six months, fell two points to 17% in Scotland from 19% in July.

Only Yorkshire and the Humber ranked lower for business confidence at 15%, while the north east of England came top at 38% and the UK-wide average was 24%.

A total of 1,516 UK companies responded to the report which tracks performance and confidence measures, weighing up the percentage of firms positive in outlook against the negative.

It follows a Federation of Small Businesses report last week which found Scottish business confidence was at a "near record low" having dropped to minus 21.4 points.

The Bank of Scotland report found economic uncertainty was the single greatest risk to Scottish firms, with 27% concerned, up from 22% six months ago.

The proportion of Scottish firms citing weaker UK demand as the greatest risk facing them rose to 18% from 14% in the same period.

Although the share of those reporting difficulties with hiring skilled labour fell by two points, it remained relatively high at 43%, while the number of firms expecting to increase wages dropped by six points to 15% in the same period.

However, the share of Scottish firms anticipating stronger total exports remained positive at 17% and the net balance of those looking to grow investment remained stable at 2%.

The proportion of Scottish firms confident about business prospects in the Brexit negotiations fell to 38% from 49% while those who said they lacked confidence in this regard rose 10 points to 35%.

Nearly half (46%) of Scottish respondents said no trade agreement with the EU would be negative for their business, with 14% believing it would be positive.

Jane Clark-Hutchison, Bank of Scotland regional director, said: "It's disappointing to see Scottish businesses towards the bottom of the confidence index but perhaps not unsurprising given the backdrop of economic uncertainty and concern over weak domestic demand.

"While confidence has dropped marginally from July, it's still broadly in line with the sentiment felt this time last year.

"Encouragingly, Scottish firms remain stoic with their investment and export plans.

"Ultimately, uncertainty is at the front of Scottish business' minds and we will need to see a shift to return to a position of growth.

"As Brexit negotiations continue to the next phase, we will hopefully see greater clarity which will help businesses to plan carefully and be flexible to see through the next six months and beyond."