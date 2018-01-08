  • STV
  • MySTV

Business confidence in Scotland 'among lowest in UK'

STV

Report found uncertainty in the economy was the single greatest risk.

Bank survey: Uncertainty in the economy.
Bank survey: Uncertainty in the economy. © STV

Business confidence in Scotland is among the lowest in the UK, a new survey has found.

The Bank of Scotland's Business In Britain report, which looks at expected sales, orders and profits over the next six months, fell two points to 17% in Scotland from 19% in July.

Only Yorkshire and the Humber ranked lower for business confidence at 15%, while the north east of England came top at 38% and the UK-wide average was 24%.

A total of 1,516 UK companies responded to the report which tracks performance and confidence measures, weighing up the percentage of firms positive in outlook against the negative.

It follows a Federation of Small Businesses report last week which found Scottish business confidence was at a "near record low" having dropped to minus 21.4 points.

The Bank of Scotland report found economic uncertainty was the single greatest risk to Scottish firms, with 27% concerned, up from 22% six months ago.

The proportion of Scottish firms citing weaker UK demand as the greatest risk facing them rose to 18% from 14% in the same period.

Although the share of those reporting difficulties with hiring skilled labour fell by two points, it remained relatively high at 43%, while the number of firms expecting to increase wages dropped by six points to 15% in the same period.

However, the share of Scottish firms anticipating stronger total exports remained positive at 17% and the net balance of those looking to grow investment remained stable at 2%.

The proportion of Scottish firms confident about business prospects in the Brexit negotiations fell to 38% from 49% while those who said they lacked confidence in this regard rose 10 points to 35%.

Nearly half (46%) of Scottish respondents said no trade agreement with the EU would be negative for their business, with 14% believing it would be positive.

Jane Clark-Hutchison, Bank of Scotland regional director, said: "It's disappointing to see Scottish businesses towards the bottom of the confidence index but perhaps not unsurprising given the backdrop of economic uncertainty and concern over weak domestic demand.

"While confidence has dropped marginally from July, it's still broadly in line with the sentiment felt this time last year.

"Encouragingly, Scottish firms remain stoic with their investment and export plans.

"Ultimately, uncertainty is at the front of Scottish business' minds and we will need to see a shift to return to a position of growth.

"As Brexit negotiations continue to the next phase, we will hopefully see greater clarity which will help businesses to plan carefully and be flexible to see through the next six months and beyond."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.