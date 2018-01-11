Type 2 diabetes: Weight loss 'more effective than drugs'

Patients who joined fitness groups are less likely to need stronger medication, study finds.

Testing: Researchers traced results in 1500 people (file pic). PA

Weight loss programmes may be more effective than drugs in alleviating the symptoms of type 2 diabetes, a new study suggests.

Glasgow University researchers found patients who joined fitness groups were less likely to need stronger medication and were more likely to have better blood sugar levels.

In a pioneering study, the team tracked 1500 people with type 2 diabetes who attended the programmes and compared them to patients who did not.

The result showed people who completed the 16-week course had no increase in their oral diabetes medication and were half as likely to need insulin.

Patients who completed the Glasgow and Clyde weight management service lifestyle programme weighed an average of 8kg less three years later, while patients who did not were an average of 1kg lighter.

The study, published in Diabetes Obesity and Metabolism, also found patients who successfully lost 5kg had a significant reduction in their blood sugar levels even three years after completing the programme.

Dr Jennifer Logue, lead author of the study from Glasgow University, said: "This is the first real-world study to show that the lifestyle weight management programmes that we deliver in the NHS can have a long-lasting meaningful clinical effect on type 2 diabetes.

"Our hope is that this study will convince patients, clinicians and NHS managers that these inexpensive programmes can make a clinically significant difference to patients with type 2 diabetes."

One type 2 diabetes patient, Ian Armstrong, 71, from Eaglesham, East Renfrewshire, started the programme in 2014 when he weighed 107kg.

Mr Armstrong lost 17.9kg during the 16-week lifestyle programme and was able to stop his insulin completely.

He stayed in the programme for monthly sessions until August 2016, having lost 33kg by the time of discharge. He was then able to stop all of his diabetes medications.

Mr Armstrong, who now weighs 65kg, said: "Contact with the Glasgow and Clyde Weight Management Service has given me the best help I've ever had in terms of information and strategies to help me have a longer and healthier life. A true feel-good life-saving experience."

