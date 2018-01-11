  • STV
Majority of home care services 'concerned about survival'

STV

Survey shines light on precarious position of social care providers in Scotland.

Social Care: Survey represents homes caring for 12,000 people (file pic).
More than 80% of independent home care services are concerned about being able to survive this year, a new survey has found.

Research by Scottish Care, which represents independent social care providers, found 86% were concerned about their sustainability and survival in 2018, with 24% saying they were "extremely concerned".

Half of home care services did not apply for local authority contracts in 2017 due to sustainability and capacity, while 40% handed work back to councils last year on these grounds.

The online survey represents 5893 home care staff across Scotland looking after more than 12,000 people a week.

Scottish Care chief executive Donald Macaskill said: "We are not crying wolf when we stress the precarious nature of home care in the current climate, with the results of this survey emphasising how genuinely close to collapse we are in Scotland.

"It shows that half of the services we represent feel unable to compete for contracts because the rates and conditions at which they are set by local authority make the delivery of dignified care impossible to sustain.

"And of those who do try to make it work, 40% are forced to hand that work back because it is not viable to continue operating."

He added: "It means we have a huge number of home care services willing and able to provide high quality care in people's own homes but who are stifled from doing so by a drive to the bottom by local authorities in terms of pay and conditions offered to those services delivering that care.

"The inability of services to recruit and retain staff and to pay them a good wage further cripples these essential services.

"We are faced with a reality where a quarter of services are not sure they will still be operating this time next year."

Concerns over the funding of social care were echoed by the local government body Cosla.

Health spokesman Peter Johnston said it had raised the issue with the Scottish Government as part of the 2018-19 spending review.

He said: "It is wrong not to recognise that Scottish local government has driven up standards in relation to pay and conditions when we have promoted and supported, encouraged and negotiated contracts which include the Scottish living wage."

Mr Johnston said other factors affecting sustainability included individual business models and the ability to recruit and retain staff.

"We are facing a significant workforce issue in adult social care and this has the ability to get worse as more demand and further policies come into the system, things like extending free personal care to under-65s," he said.

"The cuts to public funding and the dearth of care workers means that we all need to change our approach, service design and business models."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "This government is taking action to protect care services, investing almost half a billion pounds of frontline NHS spending in the current financial year in social care services and integration."

