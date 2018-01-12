Weather warning: Scotland braced for 'thundersnow' 

Heavy hail and snow along with lightning strikes expected across country next week.

Wintry weather: Snow likely to accumulate in western areas. STV

A weather warning has been issued for much of the country ahead of heavy hail and snow showers predicted for early next week.

Travel delays are expected across parts of Scotland on Monday evening and throughout Tuesday, according to the Met Office yellow warning.

Snow could accumulate significantly in the west, with up to 10cm possible above 200 metres, and although it will be drier in the east, there is still expected to be snowfall throughout the lowlands.

Cold air coming to Scotland from Canada and Greenland could also result in an unusual weather phenomenon known as "thundersnow", said STV weatherman Sean Batty.

Hail and lightning accompanying the snow showers might mean the disruption of power supplies in some places.

Sean said: "The low pressure responsible for bringing the cold pool of air to Scotland will stall over us, keeping us in the cold west to northwesterly air flow with a continuous feed of showers off the Atlantic, which will mainly be of sleet and snow.

"This means that significant accumulations may occur in some western areas through the week.

"Glencoe and Nevis Range ski centres will be particularly pleased with the snowy weather as this could bring around half a metre of snow on some of the upper slopes."

Sean continued: "Even through it will still be chilly in the east of the country, there will be a lot of dry weather as the Grampians provide a lot of shelter in this wind direction.

"Snow showers are still likely to feed through the lowlands towards Edinburgh as well as into the Tayside region."

He warned that the snow could cause icy conditions on untreated roads and pavements and may disrupt public transport in certain areas.

Sean added: "In such a cold air flow there's a high possibility that thundersnow - a weather phenomenon featuring the unusual combination of thunder, lightning and snow - may occur."

Light winds later in the week should mean showers ease, but there could be some very low temperatures at night.

"For those travelling next week, especially in the north and west, make sure you're prepared and stay in touch with my forecasts," said Sean.

"In these situations small features of more prolonged sleet and snow can occur, changing the forecast at short notice - so stay tuned."

