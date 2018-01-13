London named top destination from Scottish airports in 2017

The city has also retained the top travel spot in the first few weeks of 2018.

Travel: Most departures from Scottish airports were London bound.

London has been named the top flight destination for Scots in 2017.

The majority of passengers from Scottish airports were headed for London, SkyScanner statistics show.

London has also held onto its top spot in the first few weeks of 2018.

However, Scots also seem to be shunning the city break, with flights to Amsterdam, Dublin and Paris all dropping against their 2017 counterpart.

The biggest decrease in visitor numbers was Belfast, which dropped 10 places from seven to 17 in just a year.

Scots look like they will enjoy one big holiday in 2018, with longer haul flights rising in popularity, seeing Toronto, Bangkok and Orlando all climbing in the top 20.

Scots are also expanding their travel horizons in 2018, with Alicante, Geneva, Reykjavik, and Rome all making it into most popular destinations for the first time.

Scottish airports are also enjoying a decrease in flight prices with the average 2018 flight now £23 cheaper than in 2017.

The biggest decreases were Portugal and Spain both with 24% decreases, and Switzerland with 19% decrease.

Most popular 2018 destinations

1. London

2. New York

3. Amsterdam

4. Bangkok

5. Tenerife

6. Orlando

7. Dublin

8. Malaga

9. Alicante

10. Paris

