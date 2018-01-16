Travel delays as thundersnow and blizzard conditions hit

The worst of the showers will affect areas including Glasgow, Ayrshire and Argyll.

Winter: The M8 at Easterhouse as Scotland hit by heavy snow. STV

Scotland has been hit by snow, hail and high winds, with forecasters predicting "any kind of weather you want apart from heat" throughout Tuesday.

The weather amounts to blizzard conditions for swathes of the country, particularly in western areas including Glasgow, Ayrshire and Argyll, causing some travel delays.

A jack-knifed truck closed off the A9 at Dalwhinnie in both directions for several hours while a points failure on the railway line at Airdrie disrupted some services.

The failure affected some trains to Glasgow as well as the Edinburgh to Helensburgh service and the Milngavie and Airdrie to Balloch service.

Virgin Trains also said services to Edinburgh and Glasgow would be affected by a loss of power to the overhead lines in Lockerbie and Carstairs.

Traffic was slow on several parts of the M8 as drivers took care amid the snowy conditions, with a broken-down lorry near junction three in the eastbound carriageway also causing delays.

Traffic Scotland asked drivers to avoid the M8 if possible and use alternative routes.

One lane of the northbound M74 was closed following a crash near junction three.

Flights at Glasgow Airport were halted briefly around 7am to allow snow to be cleared from the runway.

Inverness Airport was also closed for all flights until 11am.

Bus firm First Scotland said services would be affected by severe snowy conditions in West Lothian.

Various CalMac ferry services have experienced disruption, cancellation or changes, with most others on alert due to the weather and liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.

The Highland Council said a total of 33 schools in its area would be shut on Tuesday due to the adverse weather.

Travel: Snowfall in Salsburgh, near the M8 in North Lanarkshire.

In the Falkirk council area, nine schools have been closed, with two schools also shutting in Stirling.

Dumfries and Galloway College also cancelled all classes over safety concerns.

A yellow warning for snow and ice was in place across much of Scotland and Northern Ireland, with gritters out in force on Scotland's roads.

On Tuesday, however, it was upgraded to an amber alert with the central belt braced for more bad weather.

Head of Scotland's road policing, chief superintendent Stewart Carle, offered advice to anyone using a car for travel in the wintry conditions.

He said: "Winter driving is a question of common sense and drivers should ask themselves if they really need to travel when conditions are poor.

"No-one should ever place themselves at risk on the road and it may be worth considering postponing your journey or making alternative arrangements such as delaying travel until conditions improve or using public transport.

"If you are travelling on the roads you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions, making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours.

"Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes. Listen to media broadcasts, especially local radio, and visit the Traffic Scotland website."

Hail, lightning and blizzard conditions will create the unusual weather phenomenon of "thundersnow" in places, with a chance of power cuts, however there will also be frequent sunny spells.

A Met Office spokesman said: "You could sum up the whole week by saying it will be cold with strong winds and periods of sunshine.

"Any kind of weather you want we have got it - apart from heat.

"There's going to be an awful lot of sun showers, which we weren't seeing last week."

High grounds in western Scotland are likely to see 10cm to 20cm of snow building up, with two to eight centimetres more typical across lower levels.

The weather warning is to remain in place until Wednesday at 6pm.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5711655068001-canadian-thundersnow.jpg" />

STV weatherman Sean Batty said: "A lot of you will be waking up to snow this morning, and it's going to continue on and off for much of the day.

"It will be one of those days with blue skies one minute then heavy snow the next as the showers pass through.

"The showers will be accompanied by a strong wind which will lead to blizzard-like conditions on higher roads and perhaps drifting of lying snow."

Blizzard: Cold conditions in Braes, Falkirk. STV

He added: "The higher roads in the west of the mainland will be worst affected. Ice is likely to be an issue in some areas and the snow showers will significantly reduce visibility.

"While most of us will see heavy and frequent snow showers, the Grampians will protect Aberdeenshire and Angus from the worst with a lot of dry and sunny weather here.

"Top temperatures today just a few degrees above freezing, although with the wind chill it will feel sub-zero."

