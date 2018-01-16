In pictures: Snow leaves Scotland a winter wonderland

Much of the country has been covered in a blanket of snow this morning.

California: Snow is causing some adverse conditions. STV

Scotland has been hit by snow, hail and high winds, with forecasters predicting "any kind of weather you want apart from heat" throughout Tuesday.

Heavy blizzards have hit areas across the country, particularly in the west including Glasgow, Ayrshire and Argyll, causing travel delays.

Livingston: Many woke to a winter wonderland. STV

Flight travel was also disrupted in Scotland.

Glasgow Airport halted flights briefly around 7am to allow snow to be cleared from the runway.

And Inverness Airport delayed all flights until 11am.

Snow: Loch Lomond looked daunting in the weather. STV

The Highland Council said a total of 33 schools in its area would be shut on Tuesday due to the adverse weather.

STV: Even the presenters enjoyed the snow. STV

Even the STV presenters were enjoying a bit of snow before their report.

Airdrie: Some places had heavier snow than others. STV

Heavy, squally showers of snow will continue throughout Tuesday, with longer spells of snow for a time, especially on Tuesday evening.

Edinburgh: Snow was falling intermittently in the east. STV

The public have been warned that there is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected.

Accident: Drivers are being asked to take care. STV

There has been several reported collisions across the country as drivers take on the snow.

Later this evening, roads and pavements will turn icy, increasing the chances of accidents or injuries.

Accident: Some drivers were finding the weather difficult to navigate. STV

Much of the central belt has been fighting through snowy showers all day, which is likely to continue into the evening.

STV

