  • STV
  • MySTV

Weather warning: Scotland braced for more heavy snow

Sean Batty Sean Batty Neil Pooran Neil Pooran Saul DeMoritz Saul DeMoritz

An upgraded amber warning for snow and ice has been issued across parts of Scotland.

Scotland is bracing itself for more snow after blizzard-like conditions hit the country on Tuesday.

Hail, snow and high winds caused delays for many commuters with the central belt, Ayrshire and Argyll the worst affected areas.

In Lanarkshire, Traffic Scotland closed part of the M74 heading southbound at around 6pm, due to wintry conditions. There have also been several minor road collisions in the Highlands and Strathclyde as motorists face treacherous driving conditions, while dozens of schools were closed.

The Met Office has now issued an amber "be prepared" warning for more heavy snow and ice.

STV weatherman Sean Batty expects more travel disruption throughout Wednesday and into the following day.

He said: "We've seen severe weather affect some parts of the country today with heavy snow showers accompanied by a strong wind, which has led to blizzard and drifting snow on high ground.

"The wintry weather is going to continue overnight with the snow showers becoming more organised at times in western, central and southern Scotland bringing longer spells of snow.

"The worst of this is expected to be across much of Lanarkshire, Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway, Borders and into West Lothian.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1406296-in-pictures-snow-sweeps-across-scotland/ | default

"Here there will be a spell of more persistent snow this evening, then perhaps during the early hours too.

"This will lead to awful travelling conditions, with the likes of the M77, M80, M74 and A76 being affected."

The upgraded warning is valid between 3pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday.

Some rural communities may become cut off, while lightning and blizzard conditions may also create the phenomenon of "thundersnow."

Sean said: "An amber weather warning has been issued for these areas and is valid until 8am on Wednesday, as there may still be travel impacts in the morning after the overnight snow and showers continuing into the morning.

"Frequent wintry showers will continue through Wednesday, roughly affecting the same areas as today.

"There will still be a strong wind leading to blizzards on higher routes. The visibility will be poor in passing showers and ice will also be an issue for most of the country tonight and tomorrow.

"Everyone that needs to travel tomorrow should build in extra time and check with their local councils for school closures.

Snow: Crash on the A713 in East Ayrshire.
Snow: Crash on the A713 in East Ayrshire. STV

"A storm system will develop on Wednesday night with the worst of the winds staying south of us, but at this stage we could be in line for more heavy snow across central and southern parts of the country.

"This could have an impact on travel on Thursday morning. There will be an easing of the wintry conditions into the weekend, with quieter weather on Saturday before rain moves in from the Atlantic on Sunday."

On Tuesday morning, the snowy conditions caused tailbacks in several parts of the M8.

A jack-knifed lorry closed off the A9 at Dalwhinnie in both directions for several hours.

Police have warned motorists to avoid unnecessary travel and check their routes on Traffic Scotlandbefore setting out.

Meanwhile various CalMac ferry services have experienced disruption, cancellation or changes, with most others on alert due to the weather and liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1406278-travel-delays-as-thundersnow-and-blizzard-conditions-hit/ | default
Winter: Some communities may be cut off due to heavy snow.
Winter: Some communities may be cut off due to heavy snow.

Flights at Glasgow Airport were halted briefly at around 7am to allow snow to be cleared from the runway and Inverness Airport was also closed for all flights during the morning.

The Highland Council said a total of 33 schools in its area would be shut on Tuesday due to the adverse weather.

In the Falkirk council area, nine schools have been closed, with several schools also shutting in Stirling.

Many schools in North Lanarkshire announced they would be closing early due to the snow.

Meanwhile in Glasgow, some residents of the postcode areas G11, G12 and G13 reported power outages on Tuesday evening.

Scottish Power said engineers were working to restore supplies. 

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.