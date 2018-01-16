  • STV
House prices continue to grow despite drop in sales

STV

The average cost of a Scottish property in November was £145,992, an increase of 3.6% on last year.

Buyers: Sales down across all UK nations (file pic). PA / Cropped

House prices in Scotland have continued to grow despite a drop in the number of sales, according to new figures.

The average cost of a property in Scotland in November was £145,992, an increase of 3.6% on the previous year and 1.1% on October.

However, the latest UK House Price Index also shows just 9323 homes were sold in September - a decrease of 2.5% on that month in 2016 and 0.5% compared to August.

Registers of Scotland business development and information director Kenny Crawford said: "Average prices have been steadily increasing each month since March 2016, when compared with the same month of the previous year.

"Residential sales volumes decreased in September. The annual decrease of 2.5% when compared with September 2016 in Scotland is in the context of greater decreases across the rest of the UK.

"The cumulative volume of sales for Scotland for the financial year to date - from April to September 2017 - was 54,893.

"This is an increase of 9.1% on the equivalent year to date position for September 2016."

The top five local authorities for sales were the City of Edinburgh with 1124 sales, Glasgow City with 1067, Fife with 706, South Lanarkshire with 595 and North Lanarkshire with 451.

Average price increases were recorded in three quarters of all council areas in November, compared with the previous year.

The biggest growths were in West Dunbartonshire, East Lothian and the City of Edinburgh - 10.3% to £106,216, 8.1% to £217,106 and 8% to £246,508 respectively.

Aberdeen City and Argyll and Bute saw the largest decreases, where prices fell by 4.2% to £163,489 and 3.9% to £127,373 respectively.

Across Scotland, flat and maisonette properties showed the biggest increase, rising by an average 7.2% to £108,881.

The average price of detached properties showed a drop of 3.6% to £235,744.

Meanwhile, UK average prices were £226,071 - an increase of 5.1% on November in the previous year and an increase of 0.1% on the previous month.

There were also annual decreases in sales volumes of 14.8% in England, 6.6% in Wales and 8.6% in Northern Ireland for the third quarter of 2017.

