Weather warning: Scotland braced for more heavy snow

Amber warning issued ahead of further snowfall in parts of the country on Wednesday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5713488919001-storm-fionn.jpg" />

More heavy snow is set to hit parts of Scotland on Wednesday, forecasters have said.

An amber warning for snow has been issued for Ayrshire, Lanarkshire and southern Scotland, with delays likely on roads.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said travel should be avoided in the affected areas between 9pm and 5am.

The warning comes after a heavy snowfall on Tuesday night left hundreds of drivers stranded on the M74.

Mountain rescue teams were drafted in to help motorists as cars and lorries were left stuck on the road for hours overnight.

Heavy and persistent snow will begin again after 9pm on Wednesday.

The Met Office issued an amber warning, saying there was a risk that vehicles and passengers could become stranded.

STV's weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Wintry showers will continue to feed into the north and west throughout Wednesday, with the odd heavy one.

"In the brisk westerly winds this could still lead to blowing of the snow at higher levels.

"The showers for most will ease for a time later this afternoon and this evening as a storm starts to take shape over Ireland.

"Its centre will then track over southern Scotland and the north of England meaning the strong winds will affect England and Wales instead of Scotland, however the storm will bring us snow."

'At this stage it looks like the worst weather will hit the same areas as last night.' Sean Batty

He continued: "The final track of the storm will be crucial to which areas become worst affected by the snow, but at this stage it looks like the worst weather will hit the same areas as last night.

"Much of Ayrshire, Lanarkshire, Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders are covered by the amber warning issued by the Met Office.

"In this region we could see as much as 20cm at higher levels, which again puts some of the roads, such as the M74, A76, A7, A72 and the A68, at risk of awful conditions through the night."

He added: "At our weather station at Eskdalemuir in Dumfries & Galloway we already have 38cm of snow being reported, so if another 20cm falls tonight this could take the total depth to over half a metre.

"Even though the worst hit areas will be across southern Scotland, there is a small possibility that some of the snow could push a bit further north into the central belt, depending on the track of Fionn, but this is something I will be closely monitoring."

Snow: Traffic came to a standstill on the M74. Dumfries & Galloway VOST

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, the transport minister said the police travel warning had been upgraded.

Mr Yousaf said: "Looking ahead, we now have the Met Office confirming an amber warning for the south and south west of Scotland for this evening.

"I have just come off the phone with Police Scotland who correspondingly have advised they will be upgrading their travel warning from a stage three to a stage four, that in practice means that all travel should be avoided on those parts of the trunk road affected by the amber warning."

Police Scotland urged anyone who urgently needed to drive overnight to be prepared for the conditions.

Chief superintendent Stewart Carle said: "Weather conditions over the last few days have been extremely challenging, and this forecast of even more extreme conditions over the next day or so in these areas mean that we have to advise drivers to avoid travelling, and if they do, to expect severe delays of several hours or more.

"We urge people to think very seriously as to whether their journey is really necessary and is worth the risk, and if they decide they really have to travel, to be fully prepared to be self resilient. If you need medication for example, ensure you have it with you."

He continued: "If you are travelling on the roads you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions, making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours.

"Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes. Listen to media broadcasts, especially local radio, and visit the Traffic Scotland website."

