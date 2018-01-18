Scots morning commuters could face heavy snow showers

Parts of Scotland are due to experience a fourth night of wintry conditions.

Commuters have been warned they could face "frequent and heavy snow showers" in parts of Scotland on Friday morning.

STV weatherman Sean Batty said "people shouldn't let their guard down" as a fourth consecutive night of wintry conditions is expected to cause further travel disruption across the country.

The worst affected areas will be in the western Highlands, Argyll, Glasgow, Ayrshire and Lanarkshire, with some snowfall getting through to Edinburgh overnight and in the morning.

Locations above 100 metres could get as much as 10 to 20cm of snow from the showers.

It comes after an overnight amber "be prepared" weather warning for these areas was lifted and Police Scotland downgraded their advice level after weather was not as severe as forecast.

They had previously urged drivers to avoid all roads in the affected areas, but are now asking motorists to exercise "extreme caution" and warning of a "high risk of disruption".

Snow showers: 'People shouldn't let their guard down just yet.' Police Scotland

Thousands of pupils are also experiencing a second snow day, with all schools closed in the Scottish Borders and East Ayrshire, with some closed in South Lanarkshire.

STV's Sean Batty said: "Last night's main area of snow was a little further south than had been modelled, but while it didn't end up as bad as feared, people shouldn't let their guard down just yet."

"The main focus now turns to the west and north where the sleet and snow showers will turn increasingly heavy and frequent later on Thursday and especially through Thursday night and into Friday.

"The showers are likely to merge into longer spells of snow at times and could push further east through the central belt."

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for snow and ice from 11am on Thursday until midnight on Friday.

Western Scotland could again experience thundersnow - the phenomenon of snow showers combined with hail and lightning.

This could disrupt power supplies, while strong winds later on Thursday could create temporary blizzard conditions, particularly at higher ground.

Sean said: "My main concern is it looks like there could be frequent and heavy snow showers in the affected areas during the Friday morning commute, which could have an impact on travel.

"The snow showers should ease a little through Friday afternoon, although could remain heavy and still frequent in the west, around Glasgow, Ayrshire and parts of Argyll until later in the day, perhaps affecting evening commutes here."

Heavy snowfall on Tuesday night left hundreds of drivers stranded on the M74, with mountain rescue teams drafted in to assist.

"Those travelling on Thursday night or Friday should stay up to date with my latest forecasts, allow extra time for journeys and keep in mind that there will be icy stretches around," said Sean.

"Saturday will be a much better day with sunshine for most parts of the country, although some wintry showers will continue across the Northern Isles.

"Rain and milder air arrives on Sunday, preceded by a spell of snow on hills."

