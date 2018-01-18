Scots flu rate five times higher than same time last year

Last week around 114 people per 100,000 Scots were reported as having a flu-like illness.

Waiting times: NHS Scotland posted its worst ever A&E waiting times during the outbreak. PA

The flu rate in Scotland for the second week of 2018 was almost five times higher than the same week last year, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

During the second week of 2018 around 114 people per 100,000 Scots were reported as having a flu-like illness, up from 107 in the previous week.

When compared to the same week last year, the outbreak led to almost five times as many cases as would be expected.

The number of cases has increased across the country for the second successive week.

Health secretary Shona Robison blamed the increase for causing NHS Scotland to post its worst ever weekly A&E waiting times two weeks in a row.

It cannot be confirmed how many of those with the symptoms actually had the virus as most patients are not tested.

Preliminary information suggests the virus may have peaked, but the Scottish Government warned that was too early to confirm.

NHS Scotland clinicians have confirmed, however, that the current predominate strain is covered by the current flu vaccine.

Robinson said: "During my visits to thank staff for their hard work this winter, health and social care workers up and down the country highlighted flu-like illnesses as putting strain on our systems."

She added: "The Scottish Government is continuing to monitor the situation and work with health boards to ensure they are coping with the challenges of flu this winter."

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said: ""Flu-like illnesses are continuing to have an impact on Scotland's health system.

"While it is encouraging to see that the number of cases didn't increase as dramatically as in previous weeks, the rate is still almost five times higher than the same period last year.

"In comparison to previous years, this suggests the virus might be reaching its peak however it is still too early to be sure of that."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.