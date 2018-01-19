Workers urged to go home early as heavy snow forecast

More heavy snow showers are expected to hit parts of Scotland on Friday afternoon.

Police have urged the public to return home from work early, as Scotland faces more heavy snow.

A fresh "amber" warning for snow and ice was issued on Friday with the worst beginning around 3pm.

Police Scotland upgraded their travel advice to stage three, saying there was a "high risk of disruption" on the roads.

The force said any unnecessary travel should be avoided and workers should return home earlier if possible.

The Scottish Government asked employers to consider letting staff leave early.

The affected areas include Glasgow, East Renfrewshire, North and South Lanarkshire, East Dunbartonshire, Ayrshire, West Lothian, Dumfries and Galloway, Falkirk and the Scottish Borders.

Superintendent Louise Blakelock, of Police Scotland's road policing division, said: "As we progress into this afternoon and evening, I would like to remind the public of the ongoing risk of disruption due to the forecast.

"If you travel on the road network in the warning area, you will be disrupted and you will face significant delays.

"With that in mind I would urge the public to think and plan ahead for their return journey home this afternoon."

She continued: "If you are able to, please make your homeward journey earlier.

"If you are an employer, please think carefully about allowing your staff to return home early if possible.

"I would like to make it clear that there is a high risk of disruption for road journeys and with that comes a high likelihood of the conditions being very poor, therefore I would ask people whether their journey is really necessary?

"Please ensure you are checking the most up to date information from Traffic Scotland and the Met Office."

'At higher levels there's also the risk of blizzard-like conditions.' Sean Batty

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said drivers should listen to the police advice.

He said: "Some areas have been badly affected by snowfall today, especially parts of Stirlingshire, Clackmannanshire and southern Fife.

"During the afternoon the main focus should move to central and south-western areas of the country, where the Met Office have issued an amber weather warning.

"Wintry showers will increasingly merge into longer spells of sleet and snow this afternoon with the risk of large amounts of snow accumulating, especially in higher locations."

He continued: "At higher levels there's also the risk of blizzard-like conditions. Driving conditions on some of the roads could become dangerous with road markings being covered by heavy snow and poor visibility.

"Some of the worst conditions can be expected on the higher parts of the M77, M74, M8, M80 as well as surrounding roads. Drivers should heed the advice of Police Scotland.

"The wintry conditions will last through the evening rush hour, but start to ease later, but it will remain very icy with temperatures widely dropping below freezing as skies clear.

"Tomorrow will be a much better day with sunny spells, before milder air and rain arrives from the west on Sunday.

"Sunday's rain will be preceded by another spell of snow for a time in higher areas."

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: "We're being told the period between 3pm and 10pm tonight is going to be challenging, so I'm urging people to avoid travel within the amber area at that time.

"More widely, we're advising people to avoid travel if possible. If you choose to travel, particularly in the evening peak period, you are likely to face significant delays and disruption.

"Consider if you can make your journey home from work earlier than usual.

"Scottish Government officials are contacting business groups to make them aware of this advice, and I'd also ask employers to be flexible and consider letting staff leave early."

