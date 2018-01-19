  • STV
  • MySTV

Workers urged to go home early as heavy snow forecast

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

More heavy snow showers are expected to hit parts of Scotland on Friday afternoon.

Police have urged the public to return home from work early, as Scotland faces more heavy snow.

A fresh "amber" warning for snow and ice was issued on Friday with the worst beginning around 3pm.

Police Scotland upgraded their travel advice to stage three, saying there was a "high risk of disruption" on the roads.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1406557-live-all-the-latest-updates-as-scotland-hit-by-heavy-snow/ | default

The force  said any unnecessary travel should be avoided and workers should return home earlier if possible.

The Scottish Government asked employers to consider letting staff leave early.

The affected areas include Glasgow, East Renfrewshire, North and South Lanarkshire, East Dunbartonshire, Ayrshire, West Lothian, Dumfries and Galloway, Falkirk and the Scottish Borders.

Superintendent Louise Blakelock, of Police Scotland's road policing division, said: "As we progress into this afternoon and evening, I would like to remind the public of the ongoing risk of disruption due to the forecast.

"If you travel on the road network in the warning area, you will be disrupted and you will face significant delays.

"With that in mind I would urge the public to think and plan ahead for their return journey home this afternoon."

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1406542-workers-urged-to-go-home-early-as-heavy-snow-forecast/ | default

She continued: "If you are able to, please make your homeward journey earlier.

"If you are an employer, please think carefully about allowing your staff to return home early if possible.

"I would like to make it clear that there is a high risk of disruption for road journeys and with that comes a high likelihood of the conditions being very poor, therefore I would ask people whether their journey is really necessary?

"Please ensure you are checking the most up to date information from Traffic Scotland and the Met Office."

'At higher levels there's also the risk of blizzard-like conditions.' 
Sean Batty

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said drivers should listen to the police advice.

He said: "Some areas have been badly affected by snowfall today, especially parts of Stirlingshire, Clackmannanshire and southern Fife.

"During the afternoon the main focus should move to central and south-western areas of the country, where the Met Office have issued an amber weather warning.

"Wintry showers will increasingly merge into longer spells of sleet and snow this afternoon with the risk of large amounts of snow accumulating, especially in higher locations."

He continued: "At higher levels there's also the risk of blizzard-like conditions. Driving conditions on some of the roads could become dangerous with road markings being covered by heavy snow and poor visibility.

"Some of the worst conditions can be expected on the higher parts of the M77, M74, M8, M80 as well as surrounding roads. Drivers should heed the advice of Police Scotland.

"The wintry conditions will last through the evening rush hour, but start to ease later, but it will remain very icy with temperatures widely dropping below freezing as skies clear.

"Tomorrow will be a much better day with sunny spells, before milder air and rain arrives from the west on Sunday.

"Sunday's rain will be preceded by another spell of snow for a time in higher areas."

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: "We're being told the period between 3pm and 10pm tonight is going to be challenging, so I'm urging people to avoid travel within the amber area at that time.

"More widely, we're advising people to avoid travel if possible. If you choose to travel, particularly in the evening peak period, you are likely to face significant delays and disruption.

"Consider if you can make your journey home from work earlier than usual.

"Scottish Government officials are contacting business groups to make them aware of this advice, and I'd also ask employers to be flexible and consider letting staff leave early."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.