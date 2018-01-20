  • STV
  • MySTV

Gordon Aikman scholarship could improve MND patient care

STV

The Scottish Government and the charity MND Scotland have both contributed £25,000.

Health: Gordon Aikman rasied more that £550,000 after he was diagnosed with MND at the age of 29.
Health: Gordon Aikman rasied more that £550,000 after he was diagnosed with MND at the age of 29. SWNS

A scholarship set up in memory of Motor Neurone Disease campaigner Gordon Aikman could lead to new developments in the care of MND patients.

Alison Clarke, a nurse at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, and Dianne Fraser, a clinical specialist in MND at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, are the first two recipients of the special scholarship established in Mr Aikman's name.

Both women will receive grants to research and develop practical improvements that can be made in the care patients with the degenerative condition receive.

The scholarships are being funded with £25,000 each from the Scottish Government and the charity MND Scotland.

After being diagnosed with MND at the age of 29 Mr Aikman raised £550,000 for research into the disease.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: "I'm really pleased to confirm that Alison Clarke and Dianne Fraser are the recipients of the scholarships in Gordon Aikman's name.

"Gordon valued the relationships that he formed with all those involved in his care, including professionals.

"He was constantly striving to seek out treatments and approaches that would improve the quality of his own and other people's lives, and the scholarships aim to build on that - I look forward to hearing what Alison and Dianne achieve."

'He was constantly striving to seek out treatments and approaches that would improve the quality of his own and other people's lives.'
Health Secretary Shona Robison on Gordon Aikman

Ms Clarke said: "This scholarship is no doubt the biggest challenge of my 30 year nursing career, but I feel very privileged to have been awarded the research grant.

"It was Gordon's legacy to provide the best possible care for patients with MND in Scotland.

"This project means I can share evidence based research across respiratory/ventilation services throughout Scotland with the aim to change our current practices."

Ms Fraser added: "Motor Neurone Disease can affect the ability to breath and cough.

"I have been using a treatment technique called breath stacking with an adapted ambu bag, which costs only £32.

"This reduces distress when choking occurs, keeps the lungs elastic and healthy and may reduce hospital admissions.

"Currently there are only a few patients being taught this technique in North Scotland.

"This scholarship will mean I can complete in depth research with the ultimate aim of every appropriate patient in Scotland being offered this simple technique."

Mr Aikman died on February 2 last year, aged 31.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.