Spate of crashes as icy conditions cause delays on roads
An ice warning has been put in place for the majority of Scotland on Saturday.
A spate of crashes have happened on icy roads across Scotland.
An ice warning has been put in place for the majority of the country, with temperatures continuing to plummet.
Emergency services were called to more than five crashes on the M8 in Glasgow on Saturday morning.
Other routes including the M80 in North Lanarkshire, the M74 near Abington Services in South Lanarkshire, and the A92 at Lochgelly, Fife, were also blocked following smashes.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "You should travel with caution and that conditions for road travel may be hazardous.
"We are also advising people to plan ahead over the weekend.
"If you're out during the evening and planning on drinking alcohol, make sure you have your journey home organised.
"Book a taxi in advance and keep up to date with transport providers to ensure services are running."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.