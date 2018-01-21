Travel chaos as treacherous snow storms hit Scotland

Roads have been closed and flights have been cancelled across the country.

Snow: Major disruption caused. Traffic Scotland/James Cole

Snow storms across Scotland are causing travel chaos, forcing roads to be shut and flights to be cancelled.

Glasgow Airport closed its runway on Sunday, causing major disruption to flights.

Other planes have been diverted due to the snow.

Officers have shut the A82 in the Highlands while warnings are in place for commuters on the M8, M74, M77 and M80.

In Glencoe, people have been told to stay indoors and mountain rescue teams have been called to help with the problems.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "A yellow warning was issued this morning based on what was being shown by the computer models, but this has obviously produced more snow in some areas than predicted, and affected areas further west."

M8: Road at a standstill due to snow. Traffic Scotland

Sean added: "Where I live, near Glasgow Airport, we've had nearly 7cm of snow in just 3 hours, which makes it the heaviest snowfall we've had since the heavy snow on December 29th.

"Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands, just east of Fort William is reporting a snow depth of 31cm as of midday."

