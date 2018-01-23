Storm Georgina to disrupt morning commute with high winds

Gusts of up to 80mph to hit parts of Scotland as seventh named storm of season arrives.

Storm Georgina is set to bring gale-force winds to parts of Scotland which could cause disruption on the roads for rush hour commuters.

Met Éireann announced the naming of the seventh storm of the season amid a yellow weather warning for high winds covering swathes of northern Scotland.

Georgina will cause gusts of 50 to 60mph to sweep across affected areas and could potentially reach up to 80mph in the Hebrides and the north-west Highlands.

Other areas covered by the weather warning, which runs from 1am until 2pm on Wednesday, include the north-east, Perthshire and Argyll and Bute.

It comes after SEPA issued a series of flood alerts and warnings on Tuesday for parts of the country due to melting snow and rainfall.

STV weatherman Sean Batty said that continuing snow melt throughout Tuesday night could create some minor, localised flooding issues for morning commuters in areas like Perthshire, the Highlands and western central Scotland.

Restrictions are possible for high-sided vehicles going across bridges in the areas affected by Storm Georgina

Motorists in areas where there could be flooding may face visibility problems due to surface spray as well as the risk of "aquaplaning" - where surface water between the road and a vehicle's tyres causes a loss of traction.

Sean said: "After the cold and wintry weather last week, and at the weekend, the jet stream has fired back up to bring much milder and wetter conditions back north.

"A deep low pressure will form to the west of Ireland on Tuesday evening and move north east towards Scotland overnight.

"It will turn increasingly windy during the night with widespread gales developing in the early hours."

"The strongest swathe of winds will pass the Hebrides and the north west Highlands with gusts of wind up to 80mph possible."

These will move across northern Scotland and Orkney around lunchtime, with most of the high winds having eased off by the afternoon.

Sean added: "Another band of heavy rain will move through during Tuesday night and added to the snow melt, this could lead to some minor flooding issues, with the areas most at risk across the Highlands, Perthshire and across west Central Scotland where there was a large amount of snow in previous days.

"The strong winds are likely to lead to restrictions for high-sided vehicles across the bridges tomorrow, especially in the morning, and the rain and snow melt will give some localised flooding which gives a risk of reduced visibility for drivers from surface spray and a risk of a aquaplaning."

