Forty flood warnings issued as rivers burst their banks

Streets have already flooded in Dumfries due to weather chaos caused by Storm Georgina.

Dumfries: Streets flooded in Whitesands area. Police Scotland

Forty flood warnings have been put in place across Scotland as melting snow and heavy rain brought by Storm Georgina caused rivers to overflow.

Streets have already flooded in Dumfries town centre, where the Nith has burst its banks.

The River Clyde has also overflowed in Dalmarnock, Glasgow, and the A72 and A68 have been closed.

Flood alerts are in place for Glasgow, Tayside, Dumfries and Galloway, the Borders, Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross.

Glasgow: River Clyde bursts its banks in Dalmarnock. STV

Sepa duty flood manager Marc Becker said: "River levels have responded to rain and snowmelt overnight in parts of the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

"Communities along the Clyde Valley, the River Nith and communities in the Borders have been the worst affected, although at the present time Sepa understands that property flooding has been restricted to isolated properties in these areas."

Flooded: Car park under water in Dumfries. Police Scotland

Mr Becker said high winds brought by Storm Georgina will cause large waves on the coast.

"This coincides with low tides so impacts are expected to be low but there may be some spray and wave overtopping along exposed western coastlines," he warned.

