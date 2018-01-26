Women chant songs about killing British soldiers on train

The British Transport Police is investigating the incident on December 15 last year.

BTP: Witnesses urged to contact officers (file pic). British Transport Police

Two women acted aggressively and sang sectarian songs about killing British soldiers on a train between Edinburgh and Helensburgh.

The British Transport Police is investigating the incident on December 15 last year.

The women boarded the train at Haymarket shortly before 10pm and started singing sectarian songs while acting aggressively towards other passengers.

Officers have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

A BTP spokesman said: "We are keen to speak with anyone who was on board this train and saw or heard what happened.

"Likewise, were are interested to identify the women responsible for chanting these songs."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.