Women chant songs about killing British soldiers on train
The British Transport Police is investigating the incident on December 15 last year.
Two women acted aggressively and sang sectarian songs about killing British soldiers on a train between Edinburgh and Helensburgh.
The women boarded the train at Haymarket shortly before 10pm and started singing sectarian songs while acting aggressively towards other passengers.
Officers have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.
A BTP spokesman said: "We are keen to speak with anyone who was on board this train and saw or heard what happened.
"Likewise, were are interested to identify the women responsible for chanting these songs."
