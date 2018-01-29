Police officer sacked after being caught driving at 102mph

PC Yasmin Norris was stopped by Police Scotland last year for speeding in a 70mph zone.

A Metropolitan police constable has been sacked after being caught driving at 102mph in Scotland.

PC Yasmin Norris, attached to Merton Borough, was stopped by Police Scotland on May 19 last year for speeding in a 70mph zone.

A special case hearing, which was held last week, also heard she was convicted at Medway Magistrates' Court last June of allowing someone else, who did not have the valid insurance to drive her BMW.

The offence occurred car between August 31 and September 1, 2016.

It was alleged these actions amounted to a breach of the Met's standards of professional behaviour in respect of "honesty and integrity" and "discreditable conduct".

A Met statement said: "Her conduct was proven as gross misconduct and she was dismissed without notice."

