Snow and ice to return as commuters face travel chaos

A yellow warning has been put in place for areas including Glasgow and Lanarkshire.

Snow: Commuters to face delays.

A snow and ice warning has been issued for parts of Scotland as commuters face travel chaos.

A yellow severe weather warning has been put in place for areas such as Glasgow, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and the Highlands on Wednesday between 3am and 6pm.

Commuters have been warned of travel delays, with 2 to 5cm of snow expected at higher levels.

Rain, sleet and hail is also expected to occur at lower levels.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "This means the higher parts of the A82, A85, A76, M74, M77 and M8 could get a few cm of snow through the day.

"In low lying areas there could be some lying snow in the morning and the evening from heavier showers, but the main risk is at higher locations.

"There may be some thunder and hail."

It comes just weeks after the country was battered by the winter weather, with temperatures plummeting to -13.5C.

Sean added: "Several cm of snow may fall on hills in the north on Thursday morning, but freezing levels will rise through the day as the wintry showers ease. Elsewhere it should be mostly dry, especially further south."

