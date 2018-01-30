Search for missing Vietnamese woman not seen in four days

Ha Thi Nguyen, 21, was last seen in the Bridgeton area of Glasgow on January 26.

Missing: The 21-year-old was last seen on Friday. Police Scotland

Police officers in Glasgow have released a new image of a missing Vietnamese woman who has not been seen in four days.

Ha Thi Nguyen, who does not speak any English, was last seen in the Bridgeton area at around 7am on Friday, January 26.

The 21-year-old Vietnamese national is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall with a slim build, brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair tied up in a knot with an elastic band.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black three-quarter length padded jacket, plain black leggings, brown t-shirt, and a zip up plain pink hooded top and purple and white Nike trainers.

Ms Nguyen is known to have spent some time at a nail bar in Dumbarton and police are appealing to anyone in that area to contact them if they see someone fitting that description.

Detective Inspector Colin Hailstones of Govan Police Office, said: "We are hoping this new image and more accurate description of Miss Nguyen will help jog people's memory as we have growing concerns for her.

"We know that she has previously spent time at a nail bar in Dumbarton area and appeal to anyone in that area who may know or recognise her to come forward if they have any information.

"Also, if you live in Glasgow and think you may have seen a woman matching her description, please come forward and contact us."

Anyone with any information should contact Govan Police Office via 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be left anonymously.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.