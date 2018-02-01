News Stand: Budget deal done, Rangers ticket scandal

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Thursday, February 1.

Scotpapers: Tory revolt mounts against May.

Here are the headlines from around the country on Thursday.

Both the Scottish Daily Mail and The National lead on the deal between the SNP and the Greens which secured a Holyrood majority for the Scottish Budget.

The former calls it a "grubby" agreement while the latter hails it as "a victory for constructive politics".

The Daily Record covers the new baby of mother of murdered teenager Paige Doherty.

The Press and Journal reports on the launching of a probe after hundreds of Rangers fans were turned away from a game in Fraserburgh due to counterfeit tickets.

The Herald leads on a revolt within the Conservative party against the Prime Minister.

Finally, The Times reports that Glasgow City Council may ask for government help to plug the financial gap left after a landmark equal pay ruling against the local authority.

