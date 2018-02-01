Barrhead Travel bought over by American tourism giant

Travel Leaders Group announced on Monday it had taken over the Scottish firm.

Travel: Barrhead employs more than 900 staff (file pic). STV

Barrhead Travel has been bought by a major US tourism company.

Travel Leaders Group (TLG) announced the takeover on Monday, although terms of the purchase were not revealed.

Barrhead employs more than 900 staff across over 75 branches in the UK, the majority of which are in Scotland.

TLG, which has an annual sales volume of around $21bn, said it did not plan to make any major changes to the firm's operations.

Ninan Chako, chief executive of TLG, said: "Barrhead is a great addition to our family of brands. It's an innovative, award-winning travel business that is on a trajectory for continued growth.

"From its high-touch retail travel superstores to its online presence, Barrhead offers personalized attention, technology tools, highly-trained travel specialists and a wide range of travel products and services."

Barrhead chief executive Sharon Munro will continue to manage the business, while her father and company founder Bill Munro will serve in an advisory role as chair of the Barrhead division within TLG.

Mr Monro made the headlines in 2014 when he sent an email to staff ahead of the Scottish Independence Referendum claiming splitting from the UK would be a "complete disaster" for the firm.

Barrhead later distanced itself from the missive, claiming it was "not the opinion of the company".

