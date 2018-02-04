First Minister to mark anniversary of women's vote 

Nicola Sturgeon will lead a special debate on Tuesday's 100th anniversary.

Sturgeon: "There are still challenges ahead". Andrew Milligan / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Nicola Sturgeon has told how promoting women's equality is one of her top priorities in government.

The Scottish First Minister reflected on the progress women had made since winning the vote a century ago, but was also clear there are still "challenges" ahead.

On Tuesday, the 100th anniversary of women being given the right to vote, Ms Sturgeon will lead a special debate at Holyrood.

But as well as marking the success of the suffragettes, she will also highlight the need to do more to advance female representation throughout Scottish society.

Speaking ahead of the debate Ms Sturgeon, who is Scotland's first female first minister, said: "Promoting women's equality and supporting their ambitions to actively contribute to Scotland's political life is one of the top priorities of this Government.

"As we mark the 100-year anniversary since women secured the right to vote in the UK, this is an occasion for us all to reflect on the progress made to date and look at the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

The debate takes place after Scotland became the first part of the UK to legislate to ensure women make up at least 50% of public sector boards.

Since Ms Sturgeon became First Minister she has also ensured that women make up half of her cabinet.

She continued: "Equality for women is at the heart of our vision for an equal Scotland and our Programme for Government set out our ambitions, including legislating for gender balance on public sector boards, which passed final stage approval in Parliament last week, with near unanimous support, creating a new Advisory Council on Women and Girls, and piloting a returners project to help women back into the workplace after a career break.

"Our goal for all our young people is that they have a fair chance to succeed - and if they work hard and have the ability, there's nothing to stop them realising their dreams. It's up to all of us to make sure this can happen."

