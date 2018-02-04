Snow and ice warning in place for Monday and Tuesday

The Met Office has issued the weather warning to cover most of the country next week.

Warning: Scotland will be hit by more snow. STV

Drivers could be facing another week of traffic delays as arctic conditions return to Scotland.

The Met office have issued a yellow snow and ice warning covering much of the country from Monday night until Tuesday afternoon.

Those travelling by train have also been warned of potential disruptions to services.

Area affected include Glasgow and most of the west including Renfreshire and Ayrshire, Tayside,Lothian and Borders, The Highlands, Fife, Grampian and Orkney and Shetland.

Next week promises to be the coldest of the year so far with temperatures dropping in to minus bringing wintry showers and snowfall.

The snow and ice warning is in place from 8pm on Monday until 3pm on Tuesday.

The Met Office forecaster said: "Away from coasts, 1-3 cm of snow is possible with up to 5 cm above 200 metres.

"Ice is likely to develop across western Scotland on Tuesday morning. "

"This warning has been updated to extend north over Orkney to cater for the ice risk following clearance of rain or sleet there on Monday morning."

"The start time has also been brought forward to 8pm."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.