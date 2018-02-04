  • STV
  • MySTV

Ian Blackford 'bypassed' PM in RBS branch closure talks

Rohese Devereux Taylor

The SNP's Westminster leader spoke directly to bank bosses in a bid to block closures.

In talks: MP Ian Blackford
In talks: MP Ian Blackford PA

The SNP's Westminster leader had to approach RBS bosses directly in a bid to halt the closures of 62 banks in Scotland.

He told the BBC that he "bypassed" the Prime Minister to discuss directly the potential impact of losing such "vital" local services in communities.

Some of the proposed closures are in remote and rural areas where there is only one bank.

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber accused the Tories of "failing to lift a finger" to save them.

Ian Blackford also revealed that he is "very close" to reaching a deal with the bank that could grant a reprieve for some of the the closure-threatened branches.

He said: "I've had a number of conversations and meetings with the Royal Bank of Scotland over the last few weeks.

"Really what I've tried to put across and what other colleagues have tried to put across is the very real threat to a number of communities, in particular where they have been talking about closing the last bank in town.

"And I've been encouraged by the the positive nature of the talks we've been having. These talks are ongoing, but I hope that we are very close to a resolution that can give some hope to a number of communities that Royal Bank of Scotland branches can remain open."


https://stv.tv/news/politics/1406341-rbs-closures-discriminate-against-rural-communities/ | default

The Royal Bank of Scotland claims the plans are in response to changes in customer behaviour including a rise in digital banking.

But Mr Blackford has been accused by Conservative MP Colin Clark of "undermining" the all-party Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster, chaired by the SNP's Pete Wishart, by trying "to get the headline" on the issue.

The Labour shadow Scottish secretary Lesley Laird warned of "back room deals" between the SNP and RBS.

She said: ""I am astounded that Ian Blackford is cutting across a live investigation being undertaken by the Scottish Select Committee into RBS and its proposals to close vital high-street bank branches.

"There should be no back room deals done with RBS and I hope that is not precisely what Peter Wishart, who is chair of the committee, and Ian Blackford are doing."

Ms Laird added: "While we are frustrated at the Tory Government's lack of action, it is still not right that two SNP MPs get to decide which branches in which communities get to stay open."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.