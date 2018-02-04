Hungry stag caught on camera eating bird's breakfast

The antlered animal was recorded at the Glenfinnan House Hotel in the Highlands.

Breakfast is served: The stag enjoyed a pit stop at the hotel Glenfinnan House Hotel

Incredible footage has been recorded of a majestic stag tucking into some breakfast in an unexpected location.

The huge animal was caught on camera as he helped himself to some bird feed - knocking a robin off its perch in the process.

Posted on Twitter yesterday by Glenfinnan House Hotel the clip has been viewed over 300,000 times and retweeted by over 7000 users.

The hungry beast can be seen resting his front hooves on decking as he chews on the contents of the bird house.

Backing away, he then chases the bird food down with some lawn grass before sauntering away.

Views on Facebook have reached 1 million and shared over 46,000 times.

