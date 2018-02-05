News Stand: SNP warns Westminster over Brexit trade

Here are your front pages across Scotland for Monday, February 5.

#ScotPaper: Your top stories from across Scotland.

The Scotsman leads with the SNP warning the government it will not accept a ban on livestock exports.

The Press and Journal covers the closure of rural banks.

The Scottish Daily Mail covers a campaign to cut down the number of sepsis deaths.

The Scottish Express leads with the NHS shortage leading to some cancer scans being delayed.

The Scottish Times covers a potential backbench revolt in the Tory party.

And finally, The National covers a new SNP plan to relaunch the independence campaign.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.