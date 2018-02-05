  • STV
Snow and ice to return as commuters face travel disruption

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

A yellow warning has been issued from 8pm on Monday until 3pm on Tuesday across Scotland.

A snow and ice warning has been issued for most of Scotland as commuters face travel disruption.

Drivers have been warned of the likelihood of icy roads, particularly in western areas, as wintry conditions are set to hit on Monday evening and overnight.

A yellow warning has been issued from 8pm on Monday until 3pm on Tuesday and also covers parts of northern and western England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A few centimetres of lying snow is possible at some lower levels in Scotland but it will mostly accumulate on ground above 200 metres, where up to 5 centimetres could fall.

Some parts of the west Highlands could experience up to ten centimetres.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Most areas will have a wintry spell of weather as a band of sleet and snow crosses the mainland.

"The coasts and islands are more likely to have a mix of rain and sleet, rather than snow."

Weather: Snow and ice to return to Scotland in coming days.
Sean added: "The weather front will be clearing into the North Sea during the early hours and skies will clear from the west. This will allow temperatures to take a late dip which will lead to icy patches.

"While Tuesday morning is looking clear and sunny for most of the country, the ice could cause a few issues during the morning commute on roads and pavements.

"Sleet, snow and hail showers will affect the Northern Isles, northwest Highlands and Hebrides during Tuesday, while elsewhere it will be sunny."

He said that some of these wintry showers could drift south to Glasgow and Ayrshire later on Tuesday, with some very low temperatures that night.

"I expect the lowest temperatures to be in the south and east, with a possibility of some snow-covered glens and valleys in the Borders, Lanarkshire and east Grampians dropping below -8C," he said.

"Milder air will move in from the west on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain, although this may be preceded by a little snow for a time.

"Cold air and wintry showers return later in the week."

