First Minister honours Suffragettes with new equality fund

The First Minister said much progress had been made since women won the right to vote a century ago.

Equality: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with one of the new stamps. Royal Mail

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a £500,000 fund to drive greater representation of women in Scottish politics in "tribute" to the suffragettes.

The First Minister said much progress had been made since women won the right to vote a century ago but stressed more action is needed.

The Scottish Government fund will provide grants for local initiatives across Scotland to encourage women to take up political roles and to projects commemorating the 100th anniversary, including those run by Glasgow Women's Library.

Speaking ahead of a Holyrood debate celebrating a century of women's suffrage in the UK, Ms Sturgeon said: "Celebrating the 100th anniversary of women securing the right to vote is a great occasion.

"Not only does it remind us of women's achievements - it is also a time to inject new momentum into increasing women's political representation and supporting their contribution to Scottish political and public life.

"While we have a come a long way since 1918, much still needs to be done if we are to eradicate gender inequality and create a fairer and more prosperous country.

"By supporting community initiatives and women-empowerment projects, we are making an important step towards securing that future.

"This funding will ensure we pay tribute to the women who fought for the rights that women have today, as well as playing a part in encouraging the next generation of women leaders."

'While we have a come a long way since 1918, much still needs to be done if we are to eradicate gender inequality and create a fairer and more prosperous country.' Nicola Sturgeon

Meanwhile, Royal Mail has announced it will be issuing a set of Special Stamps to mark the centenary of the Representation of the People Act.

The legislation, which was passed on February 6, 1918 gave some women the vote for the first time.

And it was a major victory in the fight for electoral equality which started in the nineteenth century.

Ms Sturgeon praised the collection of eight Votes for Women stamps which feature key events such as Coronation Procession of 1911 and the Great Pilgrimage of Suffragists of 1913.

Ms Sturgeon said: "This fantastic set of stamps are an important addition to the documenting of one of the most significant moments in the history of our democracy."

The Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Equalities Monica Lennon also welcomed the new collection.

She said: "These Royal Mail stamps are a fitting celebration of the women who changed history.

"As we commemorate the 1918 Representation of the People Act, it's right to look back at that pivotal moment that gave some women the right to vote and led to equal voting rights 10 years later.

"The fight for gender equality continues, with women today still fighting for equal pay for equal work and to live in a society free from gender-based violence and discrimination.

"We owe so much to the sacrifices of the brave women who fought for our rights and we stand on the shoulders of the suffragettes in continuing the fight for equality."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.