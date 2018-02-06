Commuter travel disrupted after Scotland hit by snow

Many parts of the country have been covered in a blanket of snow.

Snow: Many commuters will be facing wintry conditions this morning. © STV

Snow and ice have caused rush hour chaos after freezing conditions descended on Scotland.

Temperatures across the country plummeted overnight with more snow expected on Wednesday morning.

The wintry conditions are expected to create some ice patches, with drivers being warned to take extra care.

Met Office forecaster Alex Burkill said: "There are indications of quite a prolonged cold period."

Snow is set to fall in almost every part of the country in the coming days, with this week predicted to be one of the coldest of the winter so far.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for much of the east of Scotland until 3pm on Tuesday, with temperatures expected between 2C to -2C.

A separate warning is in place for the west of Scotland between 5am on Tuesday and 10am on Wednesday.

The Met office added: "One to three centimetres of snow is expected to fall inland with up to 10cm in higher ground.

"Cold conditions mean there is a high risk of ice patches forming through out the day."

