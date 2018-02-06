News stand: Experts rebuke Trump claims over 'broke' NHS

Your front pages for across Scotland on Tuesday, February 6.

The Times Scotland leads with the NHS chief speaking out about Donald Trump's NHS claims.

The Edinburgh Evening News covers tenants fearing eviction to make way for new student flats.

The National covers claims that a unionist party "bullied" election watchdog over top donors.

The Herald leads with a story about how boosting the immune system can cur the risks of cancer.

The Daily Record leads with the Scottish Defence League using the death of a homeless soldier to further their agenda.

And the Press and Journal covers claims that young people will not live in rural communities because of poor broadband access.