Drivers spend 31 hours per year stuck in rush hour traffic

Figures also showed Edinburgh and Aberdeen are the worst-hit cities for congestion.

Stuck: Drivers in Edinburgh and Aberdeen spend the longest in traffic.

Drivers spent an average of 31 hours stuck in rush hour traffic in the UK last year, experts have claimed.

Figures also showed Edinburgh and Aberdeen are the worst-hit cities in Scotland with motorists spending an average of 28 hours each year stuck in road jams.

The UK was the world's 10th most congested country, costing the typical motorist £1,168, according to Inrix.

This takes into account direct costs such as wasted fuel and time as well as indirect consequences such as increased freighting fees being passed on to consumers.

Chief economist Dr Graham Cookson said: "The cost of congestion is astonishing.

"It takes billions out of the economy and impacts businesses and individuals."

Dr Cookson called for innovative approaches to deal with the growing number of cars on the road.

He said: "Increased flexible working or road charges have potential, however transport authorities should be looking to exciting developments in data analytics and artificial intelligence which promise to reinvent our approach to traffic management."

However, three of Scotland's big cities saw major improvements in traffic flow, with congestion down 20% in Aberdeen, 15% in Glasgow and 10% in Edinburgh.

This follows the completion of road projects such as improving the M8, M73 and M74 in central Scotland, while a bypass in Aberdeen is almost finished.

"Journeys have got better because of the combination of new roads and the end of roadworks," Dr Cookson said.

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: "The Government is taking the big decisions for Britain's future, underlined by our record £23b for road schemes - the biggest investment in a generation.

"This will help cut congestion, shorten journey times, and boost economic growth."

Hours spent in peak traffic

  • Aberdeen: 28
  • Edinburgh: 28
  • Glasgow: 23
  • Dundee: 17
  • Inverness: 12
  • Dunfermline: 8
  • Kilmarnock: 7
  • Stirling: 6
  • Falkirk: 6
  • Glenrothes: 6
  • Irvine: 4

