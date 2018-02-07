News Stand: RBS does a major U-turn in bank closures

Here are your front pages for across Scotland on Wednesday, February 7.

#ScotPapers: The biggest stories across Scotland today.

The Press and Journal, Daily Record, and the Scottish Daily Mail are all covering the decision from the Royal Bank of Scotland to keep rural banks open.

The Herald leads with RBS appearing in court over the "abuse" of small firms.

The Scottish Times covers the report that the EU will put sanctions on the UK over Brexit.

And The National is covering 100 years since women got the vote in the UK.