Snow and ice yellow warnings issued across Scotland

Roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times expected.

Warning: Snow and ice will return on Thursday.

Scotland is set for further wintry conditions with snow and ice warnings issued for most of the country.

Heavy snow showers are expected to follow on from a spell of rain, sleet and hill snow from 10pm on Thursday.

The Met Office issued the yellow "be prepared" warnings of snow and ice for much of the UK.

They are in force until midday on Friday with Edinburgh and Glasgow among the areas affected.

Forecasters have warned that some injuries from slips and accidents on icy surfaces are possible.

Roads and railways are also likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

The Met Office said: "Rain, sleet and hill snow is expected to clear northwestern Scotland late on Thursday evening, and these clearer conditions will spread to all parts by early Friday morning.

"Ice is expected to form as skies clear. Heavy snow showers will follow, and these will be most frequent across Northern Ireland and western Scotland, where 2-5 cm may accumulate above 100 m with some snow to low levels too."

