Snow and ice expected to cause weekend travel disruption

Warnings are in place for areas including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

Snow: Delays on roads expected.

Scotland is expected to be hit with ice and snow this weekend.

Heavy rain is to first hit parts of the country on Saturday afternoon, before wintry weather affects the majority of Scotland at different times on Saturday and Sunday.

Travel delays are expected due to the weather.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "On Saturday afternoon heavy rain will move in from the south to affect central and southern parts of Scotland, which will again fall as snow over high ground.

"This could bring as much as 10cm to some parts of the southern Grampians and Southern Uplands.

"Up to 5cm could settle in areas above 200 metres in the Central Lowlands.

"The freezing level will drop as this area of rain moves east into Saturday night, which could allow a spell of snow to low levels before clearing.

"At this stage, I wouldn't rule out a few centimetres of snow falling to low levels in central and southern areas later. Ice will develop quite widely as this system moves away and skies clear."

Sean added that snow will continue to affect areas on Sunday.

He said: "On Sunday we're back into a westerly air flow, which normally wouldn't be particularly cold, but as the air is originating from the very cold Arctic Canada region the air will be cold enough to bring snow to sea level.

"The strong westerly will bring frequent and heavy snow and hail showers to the north and west on Sunday as well as a fairly significant wind chill.

"Next week, the weather will remain in its changeable phase, going between milder and colder spells with further spells of snow."

