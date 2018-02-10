Government pledges aid for Democratic Republic of Congo

The money is being made available from the Humanitarian Emergency Fund to provide immediate help.

The Scottish Government has pledged £293,000 for humanitarian projects to help people in the crisis-hit Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The money is being made available from the Humanitarian Emergency Fund (HEF) to provide immediate aid to those affected.

Aid organisations have warned of food insecurity and a worsening humanitarian crisis as a result of escalating conflict in the Central African country.

It is the fourth activation of the £1m Scottish Government fund since it was launched last year.

International Development Minister Alasdair Allan said: "Escalating conflict within the DRC has resulted in 4.3m people displaced from their homes, 9.9m considered food insecure and two million malnourished children.

"We want Scotland to be a good global citizen and our Humanitarian Emergency Fund aims to provide emergency life-saving aid to those in most need.

"We also recognise the humanitarian role neighbouring countries like Zambia have played in receiving increasing numbers of new arrivals of refugees from the DRC.

"This situation, and the response of the Zambian authorities, is an issue I will be keen to learn more about during my upcoming visit to Zambia."

