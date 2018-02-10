  • STV
Snow and ice warning for swathes of Scotland overnight

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Rain, sleet and snow to move east across the country on Saturday and into Sunday.

Roads: This winter has created treacherous conditions for drivers at times. STV

Weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued for much of Scotland overnight with travel disruption possible.

Rain, sleet and snow is to move eastwards across the country during Saturday night and into Sunday, with the Met Office's warnings in place from 8pm on Saturday until 11am the next day.

Heavy rain is to first hit parts of the country on Saturday afternoon, before wintry weather affects the majority of Scotland at various times over the weekend.

Areas affected by the warnings include Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Stirling, Fife, the Highlands, the Borders and the north-east.

Gale-force winds disrupted some CalMac ferry services earlier on Saturday morning.

Snow later in the evening could bring as much as 10cm to some parts of the southern Grampians and southern uplands.

Up to 5cm could settle in areas above 200 metres in the central lowlands.

As skies clear from the west overnight into Sunday morning, ice is expected to form on any untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, with injuries from slips and falls possible.

Some roads and railways are also likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "The freezing level will drop as an area of rain moves east into Saturday night, which could allow a spell of snow to low levels before clearing.

"At this stage, I wouldn't rule out a few centimetres of snow falling to low levels in central and southern areas later.

"Ice will develop quite widely as this system moves away and skies clear."

'The strong westerly will bring frequent and heavy snow and hail showers to the north and west on Sunday as well as a fairly significant wind chill.'
STV weather presenter Sean Batty

He added: "On Sunday we're back into a westerly air flow, which normally wouldn't be particularly cold, but as the air is originating from the very cold Arctic Canada region the air will be cold enough to bring snow to sea level.

"The strong westerly will bring frequent and heavy snow and hail showers to the north and west on Sunday as well as a fairly significant wind chill.

"Next week, the weather will remain in its changeable phase, going between milder and colder spells with further spells of snow."

