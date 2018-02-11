  • STV
  • MySTV

Drinks bodies join forces to preserve Scottish whiskies

Rohese Devereux Taylor

The Scottish Craft Distillers Association and Scotland Food and Drink have come together.

Protection: Whisky sector is thriving
Protection: Whisky sector is thriving © Flickr/ Jonathan Nightingale - http://bit.ly/TaKWRq

Two drinks industry bodies have joined forces in a bid to protect "authentic" Scottish whiskies.

The Scottish Craft Distillers Association (SCDA) and Scotland Food and Drink have come together in a move that they say signifies the growth potential of the distilling sector.

Established in 2014, the SCDA ensures that businesses meet a strict criteria to be part of the association and receive accreditation.

This includes distillers having to own and operate a still as well as manufacture and bottle in Scotland.

These rules are in place to "protect Scottish craft distillers" from those who "use Scotland's provenance and heritage" to sell their products but are manufacturing elsewhere.

Members of SCDA will now automatically become members of the Government-backed organisation, which aims to boost the food and drink industry by £30bn by 2030.

Rachel Athey, director of Scotland Food and Drink, said: "The Scottish food and drink sector is thriving and due to this success, more and more businesses are capitalising on Scotland's brand.

"The public show no signs of growing tired of spirits, in particular gin, so it is important that we protect the producers who work hard to produce an authentic product.

"Our new alliance with the SCDA means that members now automatically become members of Scotland Food & Drink.

"This gives distillers access to Scotland Food and Drink's experts with the additional benefit of specific sector insight, activity and priorities."

Professor Alan Wolstenholme, chairman of the SCDA, said: "On behalf of the SCDA's committee, I am delighted to have joined forces with Scotland Food and Drink.

"This alliance will allow us to continue the work that the SCDA has started on protecting the Scottish brand for distillers across the country.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.