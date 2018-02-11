  • STV
Snow and ice warnings in place for Sunday and Monday

Heavy hail showers, thundersnow and strong winds expected to hit most of Scotland.

Fresh weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued for much of Scotland over the next two days.

Frequent snow showers are expected across western and central areas during Sunday with heavy hail and snow likely on Monday, all accompanied by cold and strong westerly winds.

Lightning on Monday combined with the hail and snow could also create the weather phenomenon known as thundersnow.

Traffic Scotland has warned of "difficult driving conditions" throughout Sunday in northern, eastern and south-west Scotland, "particularly on higher roads", and said gritters will be out in force.

A yellow "be prepared" weather warning is in place for the entire day, affected areas including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Stirling, Fife, the Highlands, the Borders and the north-east.

Two to five cm of snow may accumulate above 150 metres with some snow lying at low levels too.

Ten cm or more is possible above 300 metres in western Scotland, with drifting in the westerly winds.

Ice will also be a hazard on Sunday morning and then is expected to return in the evening.

A second yellow warning is in place on Monday until 3pm, with frequent showers of hail and snow predicted through the morning and into the first half of the afternoon.

It affects all the same areas as Sunday's warning.

Two to five cm of snow is likely to accumulate relatively widely, with some areas particularly above 150 m potentially experiencing six to ten cm.

Strong winds will again lead to drifting along with with temporary blizzard conditions over higher routes.

The showers will gradually become less frequent and heavy through the day.

Stein Connelly, operator manager for Traffic Scotland, said: "The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across northern, eastern and south-west Scotland overnight into Sunday morning.

"A separate warning applies to most of Scotland throughout Sunday which could bring possible disruption to transport.

"The snow and ice may bring difficult driving conditions, particularly on higher roads, and as such Police Scotland is advising motorists to drive appropriately to the conditions.

"Whether you are driving or using public transport, we would urge all travellers to take extra time and plan their journeys in advance."

He added: "Our trunk road operating companies have their winter maintenance fleets out across the network at this time and are working around the clock to treat the roads and provide assistance to motorists when required.

"We have plenty of salt available and more gritters available this year than ever before.

"The multi-agency response team will be operational and our winter control rooms are constantly monitoring conditions, so drivers should use the Traffic Scotland mobile website - my.trafficscotland.org - or the Traffic Scpt;amd twitter page to access the most up to date information and to check if their route is affected.

"There may be impacts beyond our trunk road network during the period of this warning.

"If you are using public transport, check ahead with the your transport operator to find out if the weather conditions have affected your service."

