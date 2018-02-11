Scottish man goes missing on weekend stag do in Hamburg

Liam Colgan is due to be his brother's best man in Scotland in three weeks.

Missing: Mr Colgan was last seen on Saturday Facebook/Help Find Liam Colgan

A Scottish man has gone missing during a stag party in Germany.

Liam Colgan was last seen in the Hamborger Veermaster bar at around 1.30am on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was in Hamburg to celebrate his brother's stag weekend, which he organised.

Mr Colgan is described as 6ft with ginger hair. He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket and a grey hoodie.

The missing man is due to be his brother's best man in Scotland in three weeks.

His family have launched an appeal on Facebook in a bid to find out more information

