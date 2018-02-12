Ex-Celtic player Liam Miller's funeral to be held today

The 36-year-old, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, will be buried in Cork.

Miller: Funeral will be held in Cork. SNS

The funeral of former Celtic player Liam Miller will be held in Cork.

The ex-Ireland international, who came through the ranks at Celtic under Martin O'Neill, died aged 36 on Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

His funeral will be held at the Church of St. John the Baptist in his hometown at 11.30am on Monday followed by a burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Neil Lennon and fellow Cork Native Roy Keane will be among those paying respect at the funeral alongside Miller's wife Clare and their three children.

Former clubs Celtic, Manchester United, Hibernian, Sunderland, Leeds United and Cork City have all been expressing their condolences at the midfielder's death.

On their official Twitter account Celtic said: "Everyone at Celtic FC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder Liam Miller.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.

"RIP Liam, YNWA."

Chris Sutton and Stiliyan Petrov are among a host of Miller's former team mates and friends who have been paying tributes on social media since the news of his death filtered through on Friday.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid player David Beckham also paid tribute on his Instagram account.

The former England captain said: "Our thoughts are with Liam's family .. Rest In Peace."

Mourners have been asked to make donations in lieu to The Mercy University Hospital or Marymount Hospice.

Miller burst on to the scene with Celtic in the 2003/04 season with vital Champions League goals against Lyon and Anderlecht.

He scored a total of five goals in 44 games during his time at Celtic before making the switch to Manchester United at the start of the 2004/05 season.

He returned to Scottish football in 2009 to play for Hibernian where he scored seven goals in 76 games.

During his career he picked up 21 caps with the Republic of Ireland, scoring one goal.

