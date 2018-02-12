  • STV
  • MySTV

Ex-Celtic player Liam Miller's funeral to be held today

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The 36-year-old, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, will be buried in Cork.

Miller: Funeral will be held in Cork.
Miller: Funeral will be held in Cork. SNS

The funeral of former Celtic player Liam Miller will be held in Cork.

The ex-Ireland international, who came through the ranks at Celtic under Martin O'Neill, died aged 36 on Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

His funeral will be held at the Church of St. John the Baptist in his hometown at 11.30am on Monday followed by a burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Neil Lennon and fellow Cork Native Roy Keane will be among those paying respect at the funeral alongside Miller's wife Clare and their three children.

Former clubs Celtic, Manchester United, Hibernian, Sunderland, Leeds United and Cork City have all been expressing their condolences at the midfielder's death.

On their official Twitter account Celtic said: "Everyone at Celtic FC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder Liam Miller.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.

"RIP Liam, YNWA."

Chris Sutton and Stiliyan Petrov are among a host of Miller's former team mates and friends who have been paying tributes on social media since the news of his death filtered through on Friday.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid player David Beckham also paid tribute on his Instagram account.

The former England captain said: "Our thoughts are with Liam's family .. Rest In Peace."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BfAGwTQBXkX/?utm_source=ig_embed | instagram

Mourners have been asked to make donations in lieu to The Mercy University Hospital or Marymount Hospice.

Miller burst on to the scene with Celtic in the 2003/04 season with vital Champions League goals against Lyon and Anderlecht.

He scored a total of five goals in 44 games during his time at Celtic before making the switch to Manchester United at the start of the 2004/05 season.

He returned to Scottish football in 2009 to play for Hibernian where he scored seven goals in 76 games.

During his career he picked up 21 caps with the Republic of Ireland, scoring one goal.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.