Martin O'Neill joins mourners at Liam Miller's funeral

Ex-Celtic players Aiden McGeady and Roy Keane also attended the service in Ireland.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5731503416001-liam-miller-s-funeral.jpg" />

The funeral of former Celtic player Liam Miller has taken place in Ireland.

The requiem mass was held at the Church of St. John the Baptist in Ovens, Co Cork, at 11.30am on Monday followed by a burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Many of Miller's former teammates and managers from his football career attended the service including former Celtic players Aiden McGeady and Roy Keane.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill, who was Celtic boss when the midfielder made his breakthrough into the first team in 2004, was also in attendance along with Miller's former Ireland manager Steve Staunton.

Among the gifts brought to the altar during the mass were football jerseys and photos of his family.

Current Republic manager O'Neill described Miller as a "fantastic man".

The former Celtic manager said: "Liam's passing is very sad and he will be greatly missed. He was an excellent footballer and a fantastic man."

Liam Miller died on Friday after losing cancer battle. SNS

Miller, who grew up in Ovens village in County Cork, died on Friday at the age of 36 after suffering from cancer.

Although he played Gaelic football from a young age, Miller's real passion was football, with a fondness for Celtic taken from his Scottish father Billy.

Celtic players wore black armbands in Mr Miller's memory during their Scottish Cup victory over Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Manchester United also wore black armbands during their Premier League clash at Newcastle on Sunday in memory of Miller who spent two seasons at Old Trafford after leaving Celtic in 2005.

Former teammates Chris Sutton, John Hartson, Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand have been also been paying tribute on social media.

"Liam's passing is very sad and he will be greatly missed. He was an excellent footballer and a fantastic man." Former Celtic manager Martin O'Neill.

Irish president Michael D Higgins said it was with great sadness that he had learned of the death of Miller, who brought skill and passion to his career in football at home and abroad.

He said: "In his too short life he contributed so much, from his making his professional debut in 2000 and earning his first cap for the Republic of Ireland in 2004, going on to play for clubs such as Cork City, Celtic, Manchester United and Hibernian."

Mr Higgins said. "As president of Ireland I send my condolences to his family and friends, and to all those who love and support Irish sport and who will keenly feel his loss."

During the service the priest said: "Liam used his talents to the full and in so short a time.

"And through that he gave so much joy to people."

Ahead of the funeral, Cork City manager John Caulfield encouraged local people to turn out in force as a show of support.

Mourners heard a roll call of some of the sport's greats who Miller played for including Sir Alex Ferguson, Kenny Dalglish and Giovanni Trapattoni.

Miller is survived by his wife Clare and his three children Kory, Leo and Belle.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.