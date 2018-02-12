  • STV
  • MySTV

Martin O'Neill joins mourners at Liam Miller's funeral

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Ex-Celtic players Aiden McGeady and Roy Keane also attended the service in Ireland.

The funeral of former Celtic player Liam Miller has taken place in Ireland.

The requiem mass was held at the Church of St. John the Baptist in Ovens, Co Cork, at 11.30am on Monday followed by a burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Many of Miller's former teammates and managers from his football career attended the service including former Celtic players Aiden McGeady and Roy Keane.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill, who was Celtic boss when the midfielder made his breakthrough into the first team in 2004, was also in attendance along with Miller's former Ireland manager Steve Staunton.

Among the gifts brought to the altar during the mass were football jerseys and photos of his family.

Current Republic manager O'Neill described Miller as a "fantastic man".

The former Celtic manager said: "Liam's passing is very sad and he will be greatly missed. He was an excellent footballer and a fantastic man."

Liam Miller died on Friday after losing cancer battle.
Liam Miller died on Friday after losing cancer battle. SNS

Miller, who grew up in Ovens village in County Cork, died on Friday at the age of 36 after suffering from cancer.

Although he played Gaelic football from a young age, Miller's real passion was football, with a fondness for Celtic taken from his Scottish father Billy.

Celtic players wore black armbands in Mr Miller's memory during their Scottish Cup victory over Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Manchester United also wore black armbands during their Premier League clash at Newcastle on Sunday in memory of Miller who spent two seasons at Old Trafford after leaving Celtic in 2005.

Former teammates Chris Sutton, John Hartson, Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand have been also been paying tribute on social media.

"Liam's passing is very sad and he will be greatly missed. He was an excellent footballer and a fantastic man."
Former Celtic manager Martin O'Neill.

Irish president Michael D Higgins said it was with great sadness that he had learned of the death of Miller, who brought skill and passion to his career in football at home and abroad.

He said: "In his too short life he contributed so much, from his making his professional debut in 2000 and earning his first cap for the Republic of Ireland in 2004, going on to play for clubs such as Cork City, Celtic, Manchester United and Hibernian."

Mr Higgins said. "As president of Ireland I send my condolences to his family and friends, and to all those who love and support Irish sport and who will keenly feel his loss."

During the service the priest said: "Liam used his talents to the full and in so short a time.

"And through that he gave so much joy to people."

Ahead of the funeral, Cork City manager John Caulfield encouraged local people to turn out in force as a show of support.

Mourners heard a roll call of some of the sport's greats who Miller played for including Sir Alex Ferguson, Kenny Dalglish and Giovanni Trapattoni.

Miller is survived by his wife Clare and his three children Kory, Leo and Belle.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.