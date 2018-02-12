Police issue weather warning for morning commuters

  • STV
Rain and snow is expected to affect much of southern, western and central Scotland on Tuesday.

Police: Road conditions are expected to be hazardous in some areas.
Police: Road conditions are expected to be hazardous in some areas.

Police Scotland have issued a warning for morning commuters as rain and snow is expected to cause hazardous driving conditions in parts of the country.

The wintry weather could affect much of southern, western and central Scotland, including the M74, with gales also forecast.

The yellow weather warning is in place for 3am to 3pm on Tuesday and drivers are being urged to exercise extra caution.

Temperatures overnight are likely to fall below freezing and gales are expected on the western coast.

Restrictions are likely to be in place on bridges, particularly the Skye bridge, and disruptions to ferry routes are also likely.

Rain is expected to fall around midnight and then sweep across western and central Scotland through the early hours, becoming heavy at times in Argyll, Lochaber, parts of the Highlands and into Tayside and Central.

Between 5cm and 15cm of snow is expected to fall on higher ground over 300 metres.

Some sections of the M74 and higher routes heading north out of the Central Belt are at risk of snow accumulations.

Standing water and spray will make driving conditions difficult, with outbreaks of further heavy rain expected during the day tomorrow.

Temperatures are forecast to fall again during tomorrow night, bringing a risk of ice on untreated surfaces.

Chief Superintendent Stewart Carle, head of Road Policing, said: "Drivers should take extra care while travelling on Tuesday.

"Conditions on the roads are likely to be hazardous in some areas, with snow on higher grounds and heavy rain causing surface water and spray elsewhere.

"If you are travelling on the roads you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions, making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours.

"Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes.

"Listen to media broadcasts, especially local radio, and visit the Traffic Scotland website."

