Over half of Scots aged over-65 'not having enough sex'

STV

Survey reveals attitudes to sex and relationships among older people in Scotland.

Intimacy: Friendship and romance were also valued highly (file pic).
Intimacy: Friendship and romance were also valued highly (file pic). Rui Vieira / PA Wire/PA Images

Over half of Scots aged 65 and over say they are not having enough sex, a survey has revealed.

The poll for the charity Independent Age also found that a third of people have had sex on a first date since turning 65, or would consider it.

One in 14 Scots said they have had multiple sexual partners since they turned 65, while 16% said one of the only reasons they would stop having sex would be a lack of opportunity.

The survey has been published to accompany new guidance from the charity for older people on a range of issues about relationships in later life.

Lucy Harmer, director of services at Independent Age, said: "Age is no barrier to having a sex life, and a lot of older people are more sexually active than many people may think.

"Strong relationships are important in later life, and ideas about friendship, romance and intimacy may well change throughout life."

The survey also found one in ten Scots aged 65 or older saying sex is one of the best ways to celebrate Valentine's Day - the most in the UK.

Meanwhile, friendship, receiving a hug and having a romantic relationship were picked as some of the most important things to people in the age range surveyed.

Ms Harmer said: "Close relationships can offer emotional support, and can make a difference by staving off loneliness and giving you resilience and support to get through difficult patches in life.

"However, sex, dating and relationships can be complex, and that does not stop when we get older."

The charity's guidance on sex and relationships is available for free online at www.independentage.org/relationships.

