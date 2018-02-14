Travel chaos as snow and high winds hit parts of Scotland

A yellow warning is in place for areas including Angus and Perthshire on Wednesday.

Travel: Major disruption across Scotland.

Snow and high winds are causing travel chaos across parts of Scotland.

The M74, just north of Abington, South Lanarkshire, was blocked for several hours after a lorry overturned as sleet battered the area.

The crash resulted in a diesel spillage, causing major delays.

Snow has also caused the A82 to be closed between Glencoe and Black Mount in Argyll and Bute while the A9 in the Highlands has also been affected by the weather.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "It's going to be a very unsettled day with strong winds with rain sleet and snow spreading east across the country.

"There will be gales around the coasts and islands with strong gusts expected for a time in some glens to the north of mountains.

"Milder air and rain will spread in from the west, and may fall as snow to low levels for a short time in the west, before turning back to rain.

"In the east, the snow may fall at lower levels for longer with up to 5cm possible in parts of Angus and Perthshire, before turning to rain."

Strong winds are also causing delays for drivers.

Restrictions have been put in place on the Kessock Bridge in Inverness.

In Aberdeenshire, roads have been closed due to flooding while high winds have also caused trees to fall down in Aberdeen.

