Scotland basketball team coach sacked without explanation

Tony Garbelotto has also resigned as the head coach of the British national team.

Basketball: Scottish and GB teams seeking new coaches (file pic).

The head coach of the Scottish national basketball team has had his contract terminated.

Tony Garbelotto has also resigned as the head coach of the GB men's team, just weeks before the Commonwealth Games.

His future at Glasgow Rocks remains unclear but a spokesman said Mr Garbelotto would not be present for the team's upcoming game against the Worcester Wolves, citing "personal reasons".

Basketball Scotland chief executive Kevin Pringle said: "It is with regret that we have had to terminate Tony's contract with the men's national team.

"With the Commonwealth Games now fast-approaching, our focus turns to the recruitment of a new head coach to give them as much time as possible with the squad before April's Games."

Basketball Scotland has not publicly explained why it was forced to terminate Mr Garbelotto's contract.

Mark Clark, performance director of British Basketball: "All at British Basketball wish Tony well for the future and thank him for the work he has undertaken with the GB men.

"With the next International Basketball Federation World Cup qualifying window fast approaching, the current assistant coach of the GB men's national team, Alberto Lorenzo, will act as head coach for the upcoming World Cup qualification games in February".

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will get under way in Carrara, Australia, on April 4.

Glasgow Rocks sit third in this season's British Basketball League Championship. Meanwhile, the GB men's team lie bottom of their qualifying group in the European qualifiers for the Basketball World Cup.

