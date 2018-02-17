  • STV
  • MySTV

More than 2,000 NHS workers are waiting on parking permits

STV

More than half of those waiting are in NHS Lothian, according to a Freedom of Information request.

NHS: Parking is a major problem at hospitals across the country.
NHS: Parking is a major problem at hospitals across the country.

The Scottish Government has been urged to carry out a national review of NHS parking and transport after it emerged more than 2,000 NHS workers are waiting on parking permits.

A total of 2,247 NHS workers across five different health boards currently do not have permission to park at hospitals and health centres.

More than half of those waiting - 1,236 - were in NHS Lothian, while 513 workers are waiting in NHS Grampian, 363 in Forth Valley and 88 at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

A total of 47 staff are waiting at NHS Tayside but this does not include any workers waiting for permits for the privately-owned car park at its main site Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The figures were released to the Scottish Conservatives under Freedom of Information and the remaining nine health boards either do not have permit schemes or have no staff members on their waiting lists.

'If we have thousands of staff awaiting a permit, you can imagine how difficult it is for patients and visitors.'
Miles Briggs

The party's health spokesman Miles Briggs said: "If we have thousands of staff awaiting a permit, you can imagine how difficult it is for patients and visitors.

"Health workers are under enough strain without having to spend ages before their shift looking for a parking space.

"Many new hospital sites are built out-of-town where space isn't an issue - it simply should not have got to this stage."

He added: "Increasingly I hear from medical professionals who tell me on too many occasions they are driving around looking for parking spaces when patients are waiting to see them in clinics.

"It's time for SNP ministers to undertake a national review of NHS parking and transport and look to how new solutions can be developed across Scotland."

The SNP announced parking charges at publicly-owned hospitals would be scrapped in 2008 but said it would is too expensive to do the same at sites such as Edinburgh and Glasgow Royal Infirmaries and Ninewells in Dundee which are privately owned and managed.

Labour MSP Jenny Marra plans to bring forward a Member's Bill to the Scottish Parliament to remove parking charges.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Government abolished car park fees at a number of hospitals in December 2008 - a move which has saved patients, visitors and staff around £32m and has raised concerns where contracts that predate this government mean charges are still in place."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.