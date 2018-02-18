  • STV
NHS spending £38,000 a day on consultants' overtime

The statistics show how much health boards are spending on overtime.

NHS: Total staffing bill is £6.5bn.
The NHS spent more than £38,000 a day on paying consultants' overtime in the last three years.

The figures gathered from nine out of the 14 health boards in Scotland show that between 2014 and 2017, a total £42,394,057 was spent on the overtime bill.

The highest amount reported was £15.2m in 2015/16, which dropped to £12.3m last year.

The Scottish Government said the ovetime payments should be seen in the context of the NHS' total annual staffing bill of £6.5bn.

Data published in December showed Scotland's hospitals saw vacancies for consultants rise by 10% over a year, with more than 250 posts lying empty for at least six months.

The figures were collated by the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

The Lib Dems called on ministers to "mend their chronically chaotic approach" to workforce planning in the NHS.

Lib Dem health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "There will always be times when overtime is necessary to cover short term gaps in the workforce, but official statistics show that hundreds of consultant posts have been empty for six months or more.

"This money could be better invested in ensuring NHS boards have enough permanent staff in the first place. It could pay for at least 400 additional consultants.

"This sizeable bill shows why SNP Ministers must mend their chronically chaotic approach to workforce planning."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "NHS staff numbers in Scotland are at a record high level and Scotland is leading the way on workforce planning - as the first nation in the UK to publish a national health and care workforce plan, but also the only one committed to safe staffing legislation that covers both health and care settings.

"Annually, the NHS spends over £6.5bn on staffing, and any payments made for overtime should be seen in that context."

